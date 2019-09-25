A Lakewood man was charged Tuesday with multiple child pornography offenses, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
Samuel Schwinger, 34, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of online enticement of a minor to produce child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography, Carpenito said in a news release. Schwinger is already in custody on state charges. His appearance in court will be scheduled for a later date.
Schwinger met an underage girl through an online social media site and disguised himself as another underage girl, Carpenito said. He then asked the girl to send him sexually explicit videos and directed her to produce certain images in the videos. Schwinger also sent the girl sexually explicit videos claiming to be the girl depicted in those videos, Carpenito said.
If convicted, Schwinger faces as much as a life sentence in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
