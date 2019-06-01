TRENTON — An Ocean County man convicted of drug dealing was sentenced to 31 years in prison Friday after an investigation that led to seizures of heroin, cocaine, an assault rifle and stolen handguns.
Anthony M. Simpson was found guilty in February by Ocean County Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins following a bench trial of 16 charges stemming from his 2015 arrest by State Police in Lakewood.
According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, troopers had information that Simpson was dealing heroin from a residence in Lakewood where he stayed and a motel room in Brick Township.
Police executed a search warrant at the residence in Lakewood, where they seized a backpack containing three stolen handguns, 10 ounces of cocaine, 1.4 ounces of heroin, marijuana, ammunition that included more than 100 hollow-point bullets, drug packaging materials and a scale. A consent search of the motel room in Brick produced an AK-47 assault rifle, three large-capacity magazines and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.
Simpson was found guilty of first-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; second-degree possession of heroin with intent to distribute; multiple second-degree weapons offenses, including four counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm during commission of a drug crime and possession of a weapon as a convicted felon; three counts of receiving stolen property; possession of prohibited large-capacity firearm magazines; and possession of prohibited hollow-point bullets.
He must serve 18 years before he is eligible for parole.
