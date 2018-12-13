ATLANTIC CITY — An off-duty police officer helped in the arrest of an Absecon man on weapons charges Wednesday.
Officer Matthew Talavera was walking in the beach block of Roosevelt Place when he encountered two men fighting. Police said one of the men approached Talavera and told him the other man, later identified as John Howard, 42, of Absecon, had a gun and that he was waiting for police officers to respond. Talavera was off duty at the time and contacted police to report the incident.
Police said Howard had discarded the gun before on-duty officers arrived. The loaded handgun was later found in a mailbox.
Howard was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, possession of a high-capacity magazine and certain person not to possess a weapon.
Howard was taken to the Atlantic County jail in Mays Landing.
