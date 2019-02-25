ATLANTIC CITY — An off-duty police officer arrested a city man Saturday after police say he robbed a convenience store and attempted to flee the scene.
Officer Stephen Rando, who was off duty, was stopped at California and Atlantic avenues about 2 p.m. when he saw two men chasing another man on Atlantic Avenue, police said in a news release.
Rando pulled over and identified himself as a police officer. One of the two men, who was a store clerk from 7-Eleven, told Rando the store was just robbed, police said.
Police said the suspect, 57-year-old Keith Powell, entered the 7-Eleven on Texas Avenue and began stealing items when he was confronted by the clerk as he was leaving. Powell allegedly pulled a box cutter from his jacket and threatened to stab the clerk and another man who attempted to help, police said.
When confronted, Powell pushed away from Rando and attempted to flee, police said. Rando chased and caught Powell, holding him down while calling 911. Officer Marc Howard arrived and arrested Powell, and a box cutter was recovered from Powell’s pocket police said.
Powell was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, theft, resisting arrest and obstruction. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.