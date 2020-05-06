South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — A senior correctional police officer at a South Jersey state prison has died, officials said Wednesday.

Officer William Durham, who worked at South Woods State Prison, died Monday, according to a post on the state Department of Corrections Facebook page.

The cause of death was not immediately available.

Matthew Schuman, spokesman for the DOC, confirmed that Durham had died, but deferred comment to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office when asked for a cause of death. 

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the Prosecutor's Office. 

“Officer Durham was a beloved and valued member of the team,” according to the post. “Please join the department in extending condolences and prayers of support to all those whose lives he touched.”

Durham has worked at the DOC since March 2001, Schuman said. 

