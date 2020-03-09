MAYS LANDING — Officials are investigating after an inmate at Atlantic County jail died last week.
The man was taken from the jail to the hospital, where he died, Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore confirmed Monday morning.
Officials did not release the identity of the man or how he died.
The county Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, Gilmore said, citing protocol.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the Prosecutor’s Office for comment.
