PLEASANTVILLE — Officials are investigating an early Sunday morning fire on the north side of the city, fire Capt. Eric Moran said.
Before 3 a.m., city firefighters responded to the north side of the city for a structure fire, Moran said. When they got there, they could see fire on the first and second floors.
Mutual aid and off-duty firefighters were requested to assist at the scene and cover the city, Moran said. The blaze was under control within 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, he said.
Fire departments from Atlantic City, Atlantic City International Airport, Ventnor, Absecon and Farmington also responded, as well as Tricare EMS and city police.
