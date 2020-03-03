MAYS LANDING — Kevin Roylance told dozens of people Tuesday morning that he was upset at first when he had to enter into the recovery court program last February, but he now sees it as a blessing.
“By participating in the recovery court program, I’m becoming a man that my family, myself and the recovery court program can be proud of,” he said, adding that he learned to be responsible again. “I can be counted on to show up when I’m needed. I’m an employee that can be trusted to show up on time and to perform whatever is expected on me.”
Roylance, 41, of Galloway, now works in security at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, he said, something that would not have been possible without the program.
During a special session inside the jury assembly room of the Atlantic County Superior Court, local and state officials, members of the judiciary and recovery court participants celebrated the recent legislative change that allows the program’s graduates to qualify for casino key employee licenses.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law in January the bipartisan bill to let recovery court graduates qualify for the licenses, which are needed for higher-level casino jobs. It ended a prohibition that started in 1976 through the Casino Control Act and was co-sponsored by state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Tuesday a bipartisan bill sponsored by local legislators to…
Judge Mark H. Sandson, who runs the recovery court, spoke about how substance abuse has become an epidemic since and the response to outlaw and imprison has not worked, but only lead to mass incarceration and stigmatization.
“We know that the only social program that works is a job. A good job, on the books with benefits is a prerequisite for a sustained recovery,” Sandson said. “When a woman or man can support his or her family with the dignity of employment and a legitimate paycheck, they have a stake in their community, which they do not want to lose.”
The recovery court program, formerly known as Drug Court, is a four-phase program that allows nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction to complete intensive drug and alcohol treatment, gain employment, obtain education and pay court fines. If they complete the program, their records will be expunged.
A graduate of the program, Ronnie Gillespie, 50, of Atlantic City, said that he was honored to be asked to speak, thanking the team of people who helped him get through the program.
“It was a long road, but it was a hard road, but I fought the fight,” he said. “So, today I’m very happy to say that I can stand before you and say the program has changed my life in so many ways.”
After serving in the Army for five years, Cape May County resident Tim Letts got injured, de…
He was worried that his criminal history would prevent him from getting a job he said, but he worked through the program and is now employed.
“I took every step towards being a better person, being a better father, being everything and I’ve had to do what I’ve had to do to maintain my life,” he said.
Armato called the ability to work and provide for themselves and their families “paramount. Brown said the 1976 act was “absolutely insane” in preventing people from getting jobs, referencing his own family and friends dealing with addiction and understanding the struggle.
“If our families are to win this battle with substance abuse, we have to ensure all of you and all of your families that while recovery won’t be easy, it will be worth it,” he said. “Those are people that love you at the other end and there will be jobs and opportunities waiting for you.”
Each time she was booked into the Cumberland County jail, Leanne Taylor was strip searched a…
Recovery and re-employment are synonymous, said James Plousis, chairman of the state Casino Control Commission, and giving the graduates an opportunity to get casino licenses is going to have a nationwide effect for the estimated 341,000 people working in the industry.
“For 41 years, the Casino Control Commission in New Jersey and the Division of Gaming Enforcement have literally been the gold standard when it comes to licensing in the casino industry,” he said. “So what we do here today will have a ripple effect throughout the country.”
Now farther along in the program, Roylance said that he has been able to help others going through it and find jobs, too.
“I have been able to help them to gain employment because I’ve become a good employee myself,” he said. “recovery court has taught me to think of others and not just myself. The person I was wouldn’t even recognize the person that I am, or the man that I am becoming.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.