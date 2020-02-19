ABSECON — A December fire in the city left one person dead, but officials have released no details about the incident.
There was a fatal fire Dec. 8 in the first block of Cessna Lane, according to minutes from the city’s Dec. 19 council meeting.
Police have not returned multiple requests for comment. Calls to Mayor Kim Horton and the city’s volunteer fire department were not immediately returned.
An Open Public Records Act request for police incident reports from the fire were denied by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, citing a statute in their response that “in the event that this agency possesses these records, they would be exempt from disclosure as criminal investigatory records.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.