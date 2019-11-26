MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are asking anyone with information about the 1991 disappearance of a young boy to come forward.
Mark Himebaugh, 11, went missing November 25, 1991, township police said Monday in a news release. He was in his Del Haven neighborhood when he was last seen, walking at about 4 p.m. towards the playground in the county park.
It was the last time he was seen alive, police said.
Township police, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI are still investigating.
Anyone with Information is urged to contact the police department at 609-465-8700, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-463-2800 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. Anonymous tips can be texted to 888777; put “tips mtpdtips” in the text field.
