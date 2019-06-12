ATLANTIC CITY — Two people — one of whom is still at large — have been charged in an April shooting near Tennessee and Atlantic avenues.
A 25-year-old woman was shot April 24 near the intersection, police said.
Detectives identified two suspects. Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and jailed at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
Police are looking for a second suspect, Rashanah Camper, 25, of Atlantic City.
Camper and the unnamed juvenile are both charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy.
