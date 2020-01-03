Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Route 9, police said Friday.
Police arrived at the scene about 5:05 p.m. Thursday. A landscape truck operated by Rene Perez-Cruz, 25, of Rio Grande, was travelling south when it crossed over the northbound lane to enter the parking lot of Island Pools. Instead, it collided with a 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Don Riggins Jr., 40, of the Villas section of Lower Township, police said in a news release. The Altima was travelling north when it hit the rear passenger side of the landscape truck.
The collision caused severe damage to Riggins’ vehicle, resulting in him being trapped inside. Riggins sustained serious injuries and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
