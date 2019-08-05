ATLANTIC CITY — It’s been a deadly year in the city.
More than halfway through the year, there already have been 19 shootings, seven of which were fatal, according to The Press of Atlantic City’s records. Of the other two homicides, one was a stabbing and one was a beating.
It’s a sharp increase from last year’s crime statistics, released February in the city Police Department’s end-of-year report. In all of 2018, there were seven confirmed homicides, down from 13 the previous year.
The victims of shooting homicides in the city range in age, and the locations of the deaths span the city.
Most recently, on July 25, Na’imah Bell, 15, was shot and killed at a home on the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue. It was the third fatal shooting of a teen this year in the city.
Earlier this month, 18-year-old Katusca Robles was shot in an apartment in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue; Quran Bazemore, 16, was shot June 15 in the 1000 block of Arctic Avenue and died June 25.
Other victims of fatal shootings in the city this year:
Lamir King, 21, of Pleasantville, on New Year’s Day in the 700 block of Ohio Avenue
Ky’Lee Haynes, 21, of Atlantic City, Jan. 4 at the Sunset Inn on Absecon Boulevard
Demond Tally, 45, of Atlantic City, a youth football coach, Feb. 10 on Presbyterian Avenue
Jordan Reaves, 21, of Pleasantville, June 30 on the 300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue
Arrests have been made in six of the nine killings. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, which has jurisdiction over homicides across the county, investigates homicides in the city along with Atlantic City police.
All seven of last year’s homicides were solved, according to the city police’s report.
Atlantic City’s crime rate has been dropping for 26 years, according to New Jersey Municipal-County Offense & Demographic Data. The 2018 report shows crime decreases across the board, with violent crime down by nearly 30% and nonviolent crime down by nearly 32% from 2017.
Violent crimes include homicide, rape, aggravated and simple assault, and robbery. Nonviolent, or property, crimes include motor vehicle theft, larceny and burglary. All crime types were reported down in 2018 from 2017 except for rape, which jumped from 24 to 33 reported instances, an increase of 37.5%, according to the report.
In all of 2018, patrol officers and detectives responded to 20 nonfatal shootings, according to the report. Fifteen of them were solved, five of which were determined to be self-inflicted, and 27 people were arrested.
Arrests have been made in three of the 10 nonfatal shootings this year, according to Press records.
