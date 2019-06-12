BRIDGETON — A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Wednesday of killing another Pennsylvania man at a Vineland hotel in 2016, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
Larry Pulcine, 36, of Duncansville, was convicted of the Oct. 10, 2016, murder of Ivan Scott Strayer II, of Gallitzin, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.
A Cumberland County jury returned the verdict Wednesday morning after deliberating for a little more than 2½ hours. Deliberations in the three-week trial began late Tuesday afternoon after closing arguments, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The murder occurred at the Wingate Hotel on Landis Avenue. Strayer suffered several gunshot wounds from a .40 caliber handgun owned by Pulcine, Webb-McRae said.
The gun and other evidence were later found in a wooded area behind the hotel where Pulcine fled after Strayer’s roommate discovered his body, Webb-McRae said.
Pulcine, Strayer and three other employees of Osmose Utilities were staying at the Wingate as part of a construction crew working on high-voltage towers in the area, Webb-McRae said.
Pulcine faces a sentence of 30 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2 before Judge Michael J. Silvanio.
