PLEASANTVILLE — A peace march stepped off at noon Saturday, a little more than a week after a deadly shooting at a high school football game in the city.
Community members will travel from Woodland Avenue Park at Woodland Avenue and New Road to the football field at Pleasantville High School, 701 Mill Road, Kyra Gerald-Lee, 47, a social worker and lifetime city resident, said Friday.
Officials called the shooting Nov. 15 a targeted attack in which Alvin Wyatt shot Ibn Abdullah on the home side bleachers during the third quarter of the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal. Abdullah was left with serious injuries, a 15-year-old suffered a graze wound and 10-year-old Micah Tennant was shot in the neck and died from his injuries Wednesday.
Six people from Atlantic City and Pleasantville, including Abdullah and Wyatt, have been charged in the shooting.
The march was organized by city resident Lonniyell, who goes by the last name “The Community.” She organized a vigil at the high school a day after the shooting, where she said she and others in the community are working to help the students heal, and to “live beyond their pain and to arise into their purpose.”
The march was expected to take at least 30 minutes, and efforts were being made to hold an outdoor panel discussion after the march at the high school, said Gerald-Lee, who also attended the vigil Nov. 16.
Pleasantville Amin Bailey #6 and Zaaki Rosario #28, right react after losing against Camden's in CJ Group II semifinal game at the Lincoln Financial Field Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville’s Famah Toure breaks free past Camden’s Zaire Harris during the fourth quarter.
Pleasantville’s Kashawn Jamison breaks free from Camden’s Darian Chestnut, left, and Emmett Prather during Wednesday’s game.
Pleasantville’s Keon Henry, right, breaks free past Camden’s Dashaun Harris during Wednesday’s resumed game. For more photos see
Pleasantville’s Joshua Kotokpo is tackled by Camden’s Emmett Prather, left, and Dashaun Harris. Kotokpo led the Greyhounds down to the Camden 28-yard-line.
Pleasantville against Camden the CJ Group II semifinal game at the Lincoln Financial Field Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville fans attend the game against Camden the CJ Group II semifinal game at the Lincoln Financial Field Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz meets with Pleasantville Ernest Howard #10 and Camden players before the CJ Group II semifinal that was halted due to a shooting. The game play at the Lincoln Financial Field in Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wedneday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville fans attend the game against Camden the CJ Group II semifinal that was halted due to a shooting at the Lincoln Financial Field in Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz meets with Pleasantville and Camden players before the CJ Group II semifinal game at the Lincoln Financial Field Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville fans attend the game against Camden the CJ Group II semifinal that was halted due to a shooting at the Lincoln Financial Field in Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson meets with Pleasantville and Camden players before the CJ Group II semifinal game at the Lincoln Financial Field Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz meets with Pleasantville and Camden players before the Central Jersey Group II semifinal at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday. Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville fans attend the game against Camden the CJ Group II semifinal that was halted due to a shooting at the Lincoln Financial Field in Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson meets with Pleasantville and Camden players before the CJ Group II semifinal game at the Lincoln Financial Field Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Pleasantville and Camden football teams line up before the continuation of their Central Jersey Group II semifinal game Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
The Pleasantville and Camden football teams line up before the continuation of their Central Jersey Group II semifinal game Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
The Pleasantville and Camden football teams line up before the continuation of their Central Jersey Group II semifinal game Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
The Pleasantville and Camden football teams line up before the continuation of their Central Jersey Group II semifinal game Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
The Pleasantville and Camden football teams line up before the continuation of their Central Jersey Group II semifinal game Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
