EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died from his injuries after he was struck Monday night on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.
Kamal Chand, 41, was on life support when doctors determined the crash left him brain dead, according to a GoFundMe page launched Thursday to raise money for funeral expenses.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was struck and critically injured on the Black Horse Pike…
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to township police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for comment.
About 11 p.m. Monday, township resident Andrew Conte, 81, was driving a van west near the Conoco gas station when he encountered Chand, who was in the road, police said.
Conte’s vehicle hit Chand in the outside lane, throwing him toward the shoulder, police said. Chand suffered serious injuries and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
The crash is being investigated by township police Officers Patrick Daly and James Ludwig. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call police at 609-926-2661.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.