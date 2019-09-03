DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old died after he was struck by a car Sunday night, State Police confirmed Tuesday.
At 8:29 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to milepost 3.2 on County Road 628 South for a pedestrian crash after a Ford SUV hit a man in the road, State Police said. There, Stephen Burgess, of the South Seaville section of the township, was pronounced dead.
The driver, Joseph Buganski, 57, of Cape May Court House, was charged with driving while suspended and causing the death of another, troopers said.
The road was shut down for about three hours for the investigation and to clear the scene. The Ocean View Fire Department and Belleplain EMS responded, and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office was notified.
State Police are investigating.
