ABSECON — City police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a 42-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday by a car on Route 30.

Officers responded to Route 30 in the area of Mill Road for a report of a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country striking and killing a pedestrian, according to a news release from city police, who identified the victim as Emilio Portillo-Sanchez of Lindenwold, Camden County.

The state Department of Transportation confined traffic traveling west on Route 30 was confined to one lane for about four hours, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and witnesses to the crash are urged to call city police at 609-641-0667.

