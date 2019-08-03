ABSECON — City police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a 42-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday by a car on Route 30.
Officers responded to Route 30 in the area of Mill Road for a report of a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country striking and killing a pedestrian, according to a news release from city police, who identified the victim as Emilio Portillo-Sanchez of Lindenwold, Camden County.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Florida man was arrested Thursday night after he was allegedl…
The state Department of Transportation confined traffic traveling west on Route 30 was confined to one lane for about four hours, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and witnesses to the crash are urged to call city police at 609-641-0667.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.