BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Sunday in the robbery of the M&T Bank on North Main Street, police said Monday.

The robbery occurred March 29, police said.

Kim Quoc Nguyen, 39, of Newtown Square, was charged with robbery, terroristic threats and theft, and was arrested in New Hyde Park, Long Island, New York, after a short foot chase, police said.

Nguyen was identified as the suspect April 2. An extradition warrant was issued at that time.

The search for Nguyen over the next two weeks took Barnegat officers to South Jersey, Philadelphia and New York City, police said.

Further investigation by Barnegat officers resulted in a vehicle connected to Nguyen being located in Queens, N.Y.

Nguyen is being held in the Nassau County jail pending extradition, police said.

