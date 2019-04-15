BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Sunday in the robbery of the M&T Bank on North Main Street, police said Monday.
The robbery occurred March 29, police said.
Kim Quoc Nguyen, 39, of Newtown Square, was charged with robbery, terroristic threats and theft, and was arrested in New Hyde Park, Long Island, New York, after a short foot chase, police said.
Nguyen was identified as the suspect April 2. An extradition warrant was issued at that time.
BARNEGAT — Two 14-year-old boys were arrested Sunday after throwing bottles from the West Ba…
The search for Nguyen over the next two weeks took Barnegat officers to South Jersey, Philadelphia and New York City, police said.
Further investigation by Barnegat officers resulted in a vehicle connected to Nguyen being located in Queens, N.Y.
Nguyen is being held in the Nassau County jail pending extradition, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.