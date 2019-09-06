A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of robbery related to bank robberies in Stafford and Barnegat townships in March, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
The plea agreement requires Kim Nguyen, 39, of Newtown Square, to be sentenced to five years in prison on each count, with the terms to run consecutively, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
Nguyen, who was on parole for a 2012 bank robbery in Pennsylvania, was arrested April 14 in connection with one bank robbery at a Wells Fargo in Stafford Township on March 16 and another at an M&T Bank branch in Barnegat Township on March 19, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
In both cases, Nguyen entered the bank, approached the teller and passed a note demanding money while indicating that “this is a robbery.” The same mode of operation was used in the Pennsylvania bank robbery, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
After reviewing surveillance footage from surrounding businesses and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, detectives from the Barnegat and Stafford police departments identified a vehicle with Pennsylvania plates believed to be used by the bank robber to travel to and from each location. Investigation revealed the vehicle was registered to Nguyen’s father.
A fingerprint was lifted from one of the robbery notes matching Nguyen’s fingerprints. He was eventually found and arrested in New Hyde Park, Long Island, New York, and later confessed to the crimes, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
