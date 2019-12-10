MAYS LANDING — A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty last week to attempting to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex in Somers Point, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Dean Leon, 51, of Enola, pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to child luring and endangering and must serve at least 85% of a 10-year prison sentence, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
Leon was arrested March 31, 2017, by Somers Point police and charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and possession of child pornography. He had set up an arrangement online to meet a girl with the intention of starting a relationship, Tyner said.
Somers Point police were notified that a man who was engaging in an online relationship with a child was en route from Pennsylvania to arrange a physical meeting for the purpose of sexual contact, Tyner said.
Detectives learned Leon was communicating with the victim via cellphone and was going to meet her at the Somers Point branch of the Atlantic County Libary, Tyner said. Leon was arrested upon arrival.
An Atlantic County grand jury has indicted a Pennsylvania man on six counts including child …
Authorities discovered numerous sexually explicit images and videos of the victim and others on Leon’s phone and through his social media accounts, Tyner said.
"As a community, we do not always fully appreciate the number of predators that are seeking to harm" our children," Tyner said.
According to Tyner, Leon was indicted in August 2017 on charges of attempting to lure or entice a child; endangering the welfare of a child — sexual conduct; endangering the welfare of a child — possession of child pornography; distribution of obscene material to a minor; criminal sexual contact; and endangering/permitting a child to engage in pornography.
Leon remains at the Atlantic County jail, Tyner said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.