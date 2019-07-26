MAYS LANDING — A Pennsylvania man pleaded not guilty Thursday in the 2014 murder of a 25-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman.
Timothy P. Wright, 39, of Chambersburg, who was indicted June 6 on one count of murder in the strangling of Joyce Vanderhoff, entered the plea before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., court records show.
At 9:51 a.m. Feb. 14, 2014, Vanderhoff was found dead on the side of the road in Hamilton Township after police responded to a report of a body spotted by a passing motorist on Weymouth Road near milepost 24, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release announcing Wright’s arrest.
“The investigation into the murder of Ms. Vanderhoff has never stopped since her death in February 2014,” he said at the time of Wright’s arrest.
The prosecutor credited the detectives of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office who worked the case until an arrest was made.
Her death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy determined the cause of death to be strangulation.
Wright was arrested April 26 by officers from the Chambersburg Police Department. He was extradited to New Jersey and booked into Atlantic County jail May 8 and held after a detention hearing later that month.
Wright’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22.
