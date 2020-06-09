ATLANTIC CITY — A Pennsylvania man and a Pleasantville woman were charged Tuesday in a shooting that left a 17-year-old city man dead, Lehigh Valley Live has reported.
Lewis A. Johnson, 31, of Wilson, Northampton County, and Shaquana T. Lewis, 35, of Pleasantville, were arrested at Johnson’s home in the 1500 block of Liberty Street there, according to the outlet, which cited borough police and court records.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office did not immediately return a request Tuesday morning for information on suspects in the case. Borough police did not immediately return a request for comment.
Both suspects were arraigned as fugitives, the first step in the extradition process.
Johnson, who also has an address in Newark, is charged in the shooting death of a person listed in court documents only as “C.W." He also faces firearms counts. Lewis is charged with conspiracy counts related to the slaying, LehighValleyLive.com reported.
Leaving court, Johnson said it was a beautiful day outside and “life is great.” Asked about the crime, he said, “I don’t know what this is about.” Lewis complained about her photo being taken.
A teen was found dead Monday afternoon on Blaine Avenue in Atlantic City, the Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, and it’s being investigated as a homicide.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim.
The Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City police are investigating.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
