ATLANTIC CITY — A man and woman from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, were arrested Monday following a foot chase with officers that ended on the beach, police said.

At 7:14 p.m., Officers Troy Grams and Malik Tolbert responded to the 500 block of the Boardwalk for a report of a man pushing a woman. 

As the officers approached Tavon Robertson, 31, and Martha Fisher, 27, Robertson refused to speak with them and, after starting to walk away, began running. The officers followed, and Robertson led them onto the beach, where he discarded a loaded handgun from his waistband, police said. 

Fisher grabbed one of the officer's arms as he approached Robertson, police said. 

Both were arrested. Robertson is charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail. Fisher is charged with obstruction of justice and was released on a summons.

