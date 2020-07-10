WILDWOOD CREST — A Philadelphia man was arrested early Monday after allegedly having two knives while following a woman who was out for a morning run.
About 5 a.m., borough police patrol units responded to a report of a man, possibly armed with a knife, following a woman on Seaview Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Sgt. Christopher Webb and Cpl. William Gianakopoulos found Brain C. Ciccimaro, 26, hiding behind a vehicle with two knives.
Borough police detectives and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office found that the woman was out for a morning run and saw a man following her, police said. After confronting Ciccimaro and asking why he was following her, the woman saw a knife in his hand.
Police did not release the woman’s name, who was able to run away and call police.
Ciccimaro was also under the influence of drugs, police said.
Ciccimaro was charged with unlawful possession of weapons, possession of weapons for unlawful purpose, possession/ use of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment.
He was remanded to the Cape May County jail.
