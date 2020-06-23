ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man turned himself in to police in Pennsylvania Friday, over a week after he was charged in an assault and burglary.
At 7:02 a.m. June 11, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Madison Avenue for a report of a burglary in which a handgun was shot, according to a news release from city police. Officers found the victim, a 30-year-old city woman, who had been assaulted.
Ishaiah Brown, 33, had entered the woman’s home while she was sleeping and assaulted her with a handgun, police said. Then, he fired a gunshot into a wall before stealing numerous items and then leaving.
The victim, whose name was not released by police, was treated at the scene by medical personnel, police said.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Section identified and charged Brown on the same day, police said. Brown turned himself into the Philadelphia Police Department Friday.
Brown is charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.
