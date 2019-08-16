It was a true Philly vs. the Shore brawl on the streets of North Wildwood early Sunday, according to police.
Nora Kenney, 25, the daughter of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, was taken into custody around 1:40 a.m. after a fight with Tara Tolomeo, 27, police say.
Tolomeo is the daughter of North Wildwood City Councilwoman Kellyann Tolomeo.
Both were handcuffed, according to the police report, and charged with disorderly conduct after their fight was witnessed by two North Wildwood police officers on duty in the area of Olde New Jersey Avenue, the city's nightclub district, said Capt. John Stevenson, a police spokesman.
The charges are disorderly persons offenses punishable by fines and will remain in Municipal Court, he said.
The case was transferred from North Wildwood Municipal Court to Lower Township because of a potential conflict of interest with an elected official, in this case, Tolomeo's mother, the councilwoman, said North Wildwood Court Administrator Angela DeRitis.
A court date is scheduled for Aug. 22.
Neither Kenney, of Philadelphia, an event coordinator, nor Tolomeo, a nurse who lives in North Wildwood, responded to messages left for them.
