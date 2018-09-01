CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Philadelphia woman was indicted this past week in a May altercation in which she fired a gun over the heads of two people in Wildwood.
Mikea C. Rivers, 24, is charged with two counts each of second- and fourth-degree aggravated assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to a release from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
About 8:50 p.m. May 26, Wildwood police responded to a shots-fired call in the 3800 block of Ocean Avenue. According to investigators, Rivers and members of her family got into a verbal dispute with another group of people, at which time Rivers pulled out a 9 mm handgun and fired a round into the air over two of their heads.
Investigators searched the area and found one spent 9 mm shell casing. They then searched a car at the scene and recovered a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun with additional ammunition in the magazine, police and the Prosecutor's Office said at the time.
Rivers faces sentences of 10 to 20 years in prison on her second-degree charges and a sentence of 18 months on her fourth-degree charge.
