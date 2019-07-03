ATLANTIC CITY — Charges against suspended Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera have been dropped.
The Case was dismissed on the condition that Herrera completes counseling within 60 days, and must provide a certificate showing that it was done. The victim in the case decided to drop the charges.
Herrera, 27, charged with simple assault after the May 27 incident at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
The victim is dropping charges against Herrera. @ThePressofAC— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 3, 2019
When police arrived, officers said they found the woman speaking with security officers, with “visible signs of injury” on her arms and neck that police said she sustained during a dispute with her boyfriend, whom they identified as Herrera.
Herrera was located in his hotel room and arrested, police said. He was charged and released on a summons.
His first appearance was scheduled for June 17, but the hearing was waived by his attorney, Gregory Mullens, a former Hudson County assistant prosecutor and a former right-handed pitcher for the New York Mets.
Herrera was suspended from Major League Baseball shortly after his arrest. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced that Herrera had been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.