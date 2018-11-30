BRIDGETON — A Camden man has been linked to the murder of a Millville youth football coach through calls his phone received before and after the shooting.
Clifton D. Bailey, 27, became the fifth person charged in the murder of youth football coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones after investigators found records of calls between his and Eugene Cosby’s cellphones before and after the shooting and an ensuing car chase.
Cosby, 42, of Malaga, was arrested last month along with Will El-Bey, 22, of Vineland, both of whom were charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide in Jones’ murder.
Jones, 37, was shot at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 9 in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School in Millville as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a Midget League practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, a player on the team, was at the practice where his father was killed.
Bailey was slated to appear for a detention hearing Friday morning in Cumberland County Superior Court. However, he was never transferred from Salem County jail, where he is currently housed.
Bailey’s detention hearing was rescheduled to 9 a.m. Monday before Judge Michael Silvanio.
After the shooting, a detective from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office followed one of the suspected vehicles, a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix, on Route 55 north, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at the detective and eluded him on Garden Road in Vineland.
The investigation into the murder and chase, including a warrant for Cosby’s cellphone, revealed phone calls were made from Cosby’s phone to Bailey’s before Jones was shot and after the car chase, according to the document, and that Bailey was in Cumberland County at the time of the murder.
The investigation also revealed that Cosby and El-Bey obtained the license plate that was placed on the Pontiac, according to the document.
Investigators learned that Bailey’s paramour had a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was sold soon after the homicide, according to the affidavit.
In addition, a warrant for Bailey’s Facebook page showed he “sent an image on Aug. 4, 2018, of the Pa. registration containing the information of a 2002 Grand Prix registered to his paramour.”
Bailey’s attorney, Louis Barbone, and Assistant Prosecutor Charles Wettstein, who represents the state in the case, were present Friday morning for the hearing until they were notified Bailey had not been transferred.
“We’re opposing detention and giving additional information to the state,” Barbone said outside the courtroom.
While Barbone did not say what that information was, he said he will “disclose it on Monday” in court.
Two others charged in the murder, Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, of Malaga, and Tyrell Hart, 22, of Vineland, were charged with conspiracy to hinder apprehension, hindering apprehension, obstruction and two counts of false reports to law enforcement.
Cosby and El-Bey are being held until trial. Hughes-Lee and Hart have been released pending trial. Cosby, El-Bey, Hughes-Lee and Hart are all scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Thursday before Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo.
