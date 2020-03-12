MAYS LANDING — A plea deal is under negotiation for an Atlantic City man charged with throwing a gun out of a car after the November shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game that left 10-year-old Micah Tennant dead, his lawyer said Thursday.
Tyrell Dorn, 28, who was indicted along with three others Feb. 4 on charges including unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons, appeared for a status conference before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
During the less than three-minute appearance, Dorn’s attorney, Michael Schreiber, said that he was working on a deal with Assistant Prosecutor Edmund Mallqui-Burgos, who represents the state in the case, in exchange for a plea.
“He wanted to take my client’s statement because my client had written an affidavit accepting responsibility for a gun in a car,” Schreiber said, adding that he asked for a five-year sentence with 3½ years of parole ineligibility. “I guess it’s not resolved. So, I think he just wants to make sure that the affidavit is my client’s word, his signature and then proceed from there.”
He asked for a postponement, which DeLury granted, scheduling the next hearing for April 3.
Assistant Prosecutor Marisa G. McGarvey was standing in for Mallqui-Burgos, who was not present in court. She did not argue against the postponement, but said that Mallqui-Burgos indicated it’s due to continuing investigation and discovery.
Prosecutors say Dorn, along with Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, and Shahid Dixon, 27, and Michael Mack, 27, both of Atlantic City, left the Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal football game, throwing a gun out of a car window while leading police on a chase to Atlantic City, where they were arrested.
Authorities said Alvin Wyatt, 31, shot three people in the bleachers at the game, including Micah, who died of his injuries less than a week later. He also allegedly shot an unnamed 15-year-old and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, who was reportedly the intended target.
Abdullah, who was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9mm gun in his waistband the night of the shooting, was indicted March 4.
Wyatt pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses Feb. 20, the same day Golden, Mack and Dixon also entered not guilty pleas.
