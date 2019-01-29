PLEASANTVILLE — Police charged three teens with joyriding after officers chased a stolen car into Atlantic City on Monday morning, Capt. Matthew Hartman said.
Patrolmen John Marciante and Victor Nelson saw a red Subaru that had been reported stolen from Somers Point at West Jersey Avenue and Main Street about 9 a.m., Hartman said.
Police said the pursuit started after the driver of the stolen car failed to stop for officers.
According to Hartman, the car, which police said had four people inside, traveled north on Main Street, then east on Delilah Road, then east on Route 30 into Atlantic City. After entering Atlantic City, the accused traveled south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and then west on Arctic Avenue.
At Mississippi and Arctic avenues, it struck another car and fled the scene, continuing west until it struck a parked car at Arctic and Florida avenues, police said.
All four occupants of the stolen car then ran from the car.
Two boys and one girl were apprehended in the area by Marciante, Nelson and Pleasantville Patrolman Juan Morillo.
Police said they were unable to find the unidentified male driver after a search in conjunction with Atlantic City police.
The 16-year-old girl from Somers Point, 17-year-old boy from Mays Landing and 17-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Township were transported to the Pleasantville Police Department and charged with joyriding.
The 17-year-old from Mays Landing was additionally charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Police said the juveniles were then turned over to the Somers Point Police Department.
