ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was charged Saturday with attempting to steal a cash register from a convenience store and fighting with officers who tried to arrest him, police said.
Patrol officers went to the Food-4-Less convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at 4:51 p.m. after a report of an attempted robbery, according to a news release from police.
Officer Robert Reynolds arrived and learned that 31-year-old Benny Ward, of Pleasantville, had entered the store and attempted to steal the cash register, police said.
The clerk tried to stop the thief, who police said attempted to punch and threatened to kill the clerk, according to the news release.
Ward was located in a nearby fast food restaurant.
Reynolds advised Ward that he was under arrest when Ward attacked Reynolds, police said. Ward began to shove and throw punches at Reynolds, they said.
Officers Kevin Dever, Melvin Murray III and Eric Evans joined Reynolds in attempting to arrest Ward, but were unsuccessful, police said.
Ward surrendered for arrest after the arrival of K9 Officer Anthony Grajales-Prado and his K9 partner, Chase.
During the struggle, police said, Ward ripped one of Reynolds’ shirt pockets off and his uniform shirt open. According to the release, there were no injuries sustained by Ward or the officers.
Ward was sent to the Atlantic County jail. He is charged with robbery, theft, terroristic threats, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.
