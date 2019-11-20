ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was arrested Tuesday after police on patrol saw him dealing drugs and found 60 bags of heroin on him.
At 12:13 p.m., Officers Chris LoDico and Isaiah Johnson were patrolling on foot around Tennessee and Atlantic avenues when they saw a man loitering, according to a news release from city police. A concerned citizen told the officers that the man sells drugs.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested early Saturday morning with 60 bags of heroin after …
The officers watched the man and saw him start a drug deal with another man, according to the release. When LoDico and Johnson started walking towards them, the two men split up.
Officers were able to stop Malik Waddell, who initially gave them a false name, police said. He was arrested after police found the heroin on him.
Police positively identified Waddell after he was fingerprinted and they found he had an active arrest warrant, according to the release. They did not find the other man.
PLEASANTVILLE — Nina Mitchell was getting out of her car Friday night at Pleasantville High …
Waddell, 26, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, hindering apprehension and contempt of court.
He was remanded to Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.