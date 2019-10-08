SEA ISLE CITY — Police last week arrested a suspect from a September hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian, police said.
Wendi Rodriguez-Cuevas, 43, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Detective Nicholas Giordano and Detective Sgt. William Bradshaw on Oct. 4 after a monthlong investigation into the Sept. 1 incident, police said.
The accident occurred between 2:45 and 3:30 a.m. near 78th Street and Landis Avenue.
Rodriguez-Cuevas was charged with assault by auto, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, endangering another person, endangering an injured victim, hindering oneself by destroying evidence and multiple motor vehicle violations, police said.
Rodriguez-Cuevas was released on a summons with a future court date.
Staff Writer Lauren Carroll contributed to this report.
