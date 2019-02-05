A second man was arrested in the overdose death of a 40-year-old Ship Bottom man last April, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Monday.
Ronald Parrish, 62, of Pleasantville, was arrested Friday by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ship Bottom Police Department and the Pleasantville Police Department.
On April 15, the Ship Bottom Police Department went to an address in the 100 block of West 18th Street to investigate a report of an unresponsive man. Michael Tramel was found dead, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
Parrish was charged with strict liability drug-induced death, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of less than a half ounce of heroin. He was held in the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.
He is the second man charged in Tramel's death.
Levi Brown, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with strict liability drug-induced death, possession of heroin and possession with intent to distribute same. He is in the Ocean County jail.
