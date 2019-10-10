ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was arrested Saturday after police found him with 110 bags of heroin and five grams of unpackaged heroin.
At 2:13 p.m., Officers Christopher Dodson and Eric Evans were surveilling near the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue and saw Adam Jones, 20, with what they believed to be drugs, according to a news release from city police. The officers went up to Jones and investigated.
In addition to the packaged and loose heroin, Jones also had a cellophane wrapper with a prescription pill inside and a second cellophane that held marijuana residue, police said.
Jones was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
He was released on a summons with a future court date.
