ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was arrested Wednesday and charged in the December shooting that left one man wounded.
Anthony Hare-Jones, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to a news release from city police. He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Detective Christopher Smith stopped a car after Hare-Jones got into it at Chelsea and Pacific avenues, police said. He was wanted following an investigation into the shooting by the Violent Crimes Unit and was taken into custody without incident.
At 10:39 a.m. Dec. 14, patrol officers responded to Michigan and Caspian avenues for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, police said. There, they found a 24-year-old city man who had been shot.
Police did not release the identity of the victim, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment.
Officers had a description of the car that left the area of the shooting, and Officer Kevin Perez, who was off-duty after finishing his shift, was driving on the Atlantic City Expressway when a car matching the description passed him, going at a high rate of speed.
Perez got the license plate, which helped in the investigation and identification of Hare-Jones, police said.
