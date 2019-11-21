MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man charged in connection to the shooting at a Pleasantville football game that left a 10-year-old boy dead will stay in jail until trial.
Vance Golden, 26, was remanded to jail after a less than fifteen-minute detention hearing Thursday morning before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
Three other men charged in connection to the shooting were scheduled to appear for hearings Thursday morning, including Shahid Dixon 27, Michael Mack, 27, and Tyrell Dorn, 28, all of Atlantic City.
Mack appeared before DeLury briefly, during which time Mack’s attorney, Stephen Patrick, requested a postponement for the hearing. DeLury granted it and scheduled it for Wednesday.
Dorn is scheduled to appear at 11 a.m.
Dixon is being held in jail on other, unrelated charges, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy said before withdrawing the motion to detain him.
The four men were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon. Dixon was also charged with eluding.
Officials called the incident a targeted attack in which Alvin Wyatt shot Ibn Abdullah at 8:29 p.m. during the third quarter of the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game. The next day, six men from Atlantic City and Pleasantville were charged in the incident.
Dixon was using Facetime when he told Wyatt that Abdullah was at the game, sitting on the home side bleachers, according to affidavits of probable cause.
The shooting left Abdullah with critical injuries, as well as a graze wound to a 15-year-old. Micah Tennant, 10, was shot in the neck and died from his injuries Wednesday.
During the game, an off-duty law enforcement officer at the game saw three black men walk calmly from the field and get into a blue BMW before “aggressively” exiting the parking lot, the affidavit states. The car, which had a Pennsylvania registration, didn’t yield to Absecon police when officers tried to pull them over on Route 30, but finally stopped at McKinley and Ohio avenues in Atlantic City.
Dixon, Mack, Dorn and Golden said they were at the football game but left when they heard gunshots, according to the document.
Just after 10 p.m., an employee assigned to the bridge on the route found a 9mm handgun and gave it to police, the affidavit states. Dorn admitted throwing the gun out of the car and that the gun was in the car when he left the football game with the others, but denied the gun was his.
Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, who was arrested near the field shortly after the shooting, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Wyatt was first charged with three counts of attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded after Micah died.
Wyatt’s detention hearing, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed until Wednesday, according to court staff.
Abdullah was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9mm handgun in his waistband, the affidavit states.
