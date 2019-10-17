MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man charged in the fatal July shooting of a 15-year-old girl is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.
Nahquil Lovest, 18, is slated to appear before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. for an arraignment, where he is expected to enter a plea in the case.
Prosecutors allege Lovest shot Na’imah Bell, also of Pleasantville, who was found dead shortly after 4 a.m. July 25 inside a home in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Ave. in Atlantic City. Lovest was arrested the next day and charged in her death.
Lovest was indicted earlier this month on charges of aggravated manslaughter, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault pointing a weapon.
An initial autopsy determined Bell’s pending cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the pending manner of death to be a homicide, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announcing the indictment.
During an August detention hearing, Lovest’s attorney, Alex Settle, told DeLury that Lovest was playing with what he thought was an unloaded gun when he pointed it at Bell’s head and pulled the trigger.
Lovest is currently housed in Atlantic County jail.
