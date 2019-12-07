ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man arrested last month has been charged in three robberies and a shooting that left two men injured.
At 10:04 a.m. Nov. 30, patrol officers responded to Bank of America in the 2900 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a robbery, according to a news release from city police. A man had entered the bank, handed the teller a note demanding money and indicating that he had a gun, then left the building with a large amount of cash.
At 10:50 a.m., Officer Christopher Inman found Edwin Ruiz-Rosa at Morris and Pacific avenues, police said. Even though Ruiz-Rosa had changed his clothes, Inman recognized him from a surveillance photo provided to officers.
Ruiz-Rosa was arrested and police found a large quantity of money and four grams of cocaine on him, police said.
Detectives from the department’s Street Crimes and Violent Crimes units linked Ruiz-Rosa to two recent armed robberies and a shooting, police said.
On Nov. 25 and 26, an armed robbery was reported at a convenience store in the 2400 and 2500 block of Atlantic Avenue, respectively, police said. The clerk at each store was robbed and gunpoint before the suspect left with money from the cash register.
Then, on Nov. 27, two men were shot in the 100 block of North Texas Avenue, police said. One man sustained a graze wound and the other had bruising after a bullet stuck in his wallet. Both were taken to AtlantiCare, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Ruiz-Rosa, 25, is charged with three counts each of robbery and theft, four counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of criminal mischief, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy.
Police are also looking for Henry Roman, 37, of Atlantic City, who is wanted for his involvement in the shooting, according to the release.
Roman has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy.
