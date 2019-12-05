ABSECON — A Pleasantville man was arrested after he was found selling a golf cart stolen from Holy Spirit High School, police said Wednesday.
At 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers took a report of a burglary at Holy Spirit. The accused caused damage to the concession stand and other parts of the building, then stole two golf carts and battery chargers belonging to the school, police said.
One of the golf carts was listed for sale on Craigslist, police said. Officers made contact with the seller and arranged a fake purchase of the golf cart, police said.
Jahill L. Barley, 25, was charged with receiving stolen property and released on a summons. The golf cart was confiscated and returned to Holy Spirit, police said.
Barley sold the second golf cart Monday, police said.
The buyer was identified, contacted and on Wednesday returned the golf cart and battery charger he had purchased from Barley, police said.
Anyone with additional information on the burglary and theft can call police at 609-641-0667.
