PLEASANTVILLE — A city man died early Tuesday morning after the truck he was driving collided with a road construction vehicle, police said.
At 1:21 a.m., police responded to a report of an accident near New Road and Wesley Avenue. Officers said a red Dodge 1500 pickup collided with a BOMAG 191 AD Articulated Tandem Roller that was being used on a newly paved portion of the road.
The northbound lane of the road was closed at the time for paving, police said.
Walter Joya, 30, of Pleasantville, the driver of the pickup, was severely injured in the crash. Police said he was treated at the scene by Tricare EMS, AtlantiCare Paramedics and first responders from the Pleasantville Fire Department.
Joya was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he died from his injuries, police said.
The operator of the roller was taken to the same hospital, although police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call 609-641-6100.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.