MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man has pleaded guilty in the fatal July shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Nahquil Lovest, 18, of the 300 block of Woodland Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Na’imah Bell as part of a plea bargain before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court, according to court records.
He is scheduled to be sentenced 9 a.m. Feb. 13.
Sanai Macon, 15, had known Naimah Bell since they went to daycare together in Atlantic City.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Lovest's lawyer, Alex Settle, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office for comment.
Bell, of Pleasantville, was found dead shortly after 4 a.m. July 25 inside a home in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City.
Lovest was originally arrested and charged with murder a day after the shooting, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office. An initial autopsy determined Bell’s pending cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the pending manner of death to be a homicide.
A grand jury returned an indictment in October that included the aggravated manslaughter charge, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault pointing a weapon.
During a post-indictment arraignment later that month – during which Lovest entered a not guilty plea – Settle told DeLury that Lovest was playing with what he thought was an unloaded gun when he pointed it at Bell’s head and pulled the trigger.
Lovest is currently housed in Atlantic County jail.
