MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man faces up to seven years in state prison after pleading guilty to prostitution and weapons charges, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Thursday. 

Henry Lovest, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to promoting prostitution and certain persons not to possess a firearm, Tyner said in a statement. 

The prosecutor's Special Victims Unit and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force said Lovest forced women to engage in prostitution using violent threats or for drugs. The Prosecutor's Office also said Lovest forced the women to give him all the money they made from prostitution. 

Lovest will have to serve at least five years of a possible seven-year sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for March 8. 

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments