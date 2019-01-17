MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man faces up to seven years in state prison after pleading guilty to prostitution and weapons charges, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Thursday.
Henry Lovest, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to promoting prostitution and certain persons not to possess a firearm, Tyner said in a statement.
The prosecutor's Special Victims Unit and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force said Lovest forced women to engage in prostitution using violent threats or for drugs. The Prosecutor's Office also said Lovest forced the women to give him all the money they made from prostitution.
Lovest will have to serve at least five years of a possible seven-year sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.