MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in the fatal July shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

Nahquil Lovest, 18, charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Na’imah Bell, appeared shackled in an orange jail uniform before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. Lovest’s attorney, Alex Settle, entered the plea after waiving a formal reading of the charges.

Bell, of Pleasantville, was found dead shortly after 4 a.m. July 25 inside a home in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City.

The less than five minute appearance dealt with the exchange of evidence between Assistant Prosecutor Laura C. Heisman and Settle.

Lovest was originally arrested and charged with murder a day after the shooting, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. An initial autopsy determined Bell’s pending cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the pending manner of death to be a homicide.

Earlier this month, a grand jury returned an indictment that included the aggravated manslaughter charge, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault pointing a weapon.

During an August detention hearing, Lovest’s attorney, Alex Settle, told DeLury that Lovest was playing with what he thought was an unloaded gun when he pointed it at Bell’s head and pulled the trigger.

Bell’s death was the seventh fatal shooting in Atlantic City this year and one of three that killed teenagers.

Lovest is currently housed in the Atlantic County jail and is scheduled to appear Nov. 14 for a status conference.

