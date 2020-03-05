MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl for almost two years, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday.
Javier Cruz-Rojas, 45, who was charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering by sexual contact, was sentenced before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
The assaults occurred on multiple occasions from Feb. 5, 2016, to Feb. 3, 2018, while she was in his care, starting when she was 8 years old, Tyner said.
The sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85% of their sentence, and Cruz-Rojas will have to register under Megan’s Law and be subject to parole supervision for life, Tyner said.
The Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit investigated. Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer represented the state.
