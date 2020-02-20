MAYS LANDING — A sentencing Thursday for the Pleasantville man who admitted to the July fatally shooting of a 15-year-old girl has been postponed.
Nahquil Lovest, 18, who pleaded guilty last month to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Na’imah Bell, is now slated to be sentenced Feb. 27 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
The plea deal calls for a 10-year prison term, subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85% of their sentence, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at the time of the plea.
Bell, of Pleasantville, was found dead shortly after 4 a.m. July 25 inside a home in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City.
Lovest was arrested and charged with murder a day after the shooting, according to previous reports. An initial autopsy determined Bell’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death to be homicide.
A grand jury returned an indictment against Lovest in October that included the aggravated manslaughter charge, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault/pointing a weapon.
During a post-indictment arraignment later that month, during which Lovest entered a not guilty plea, his attorney, Alex Settle told DeLury that Lovest was playing with what he thought was an unloaded gun when he pointed it at Bell’s head and pulled the trigger.
Lovest is housed in the Atlantic County jail.
