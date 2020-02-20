Nahquil Lovest

Nahquil Lovest, 18, of Pleasantville, is charged in the shooting death of Na’imah Bell.

 MOLLY BILINSKI / Staff Writer/

MAYS LANDING — A sentencing Thursday for the Pleasantville man who admitted to the July fatally shooting of a 15-year-old girl has been postponed.

Nahquil Lovest, 18, who pleaded guilty last month to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Na’imah Bell, is now slated to be sentenced Feb. 27 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.

The plea deal calls for a 10-year prison term, subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85% of their sentence, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at the time of the plea.

Bell, of Pleasantville, was found dead shortly after 4 a.m. July 25 inside a home in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City.

Lovest was arrested and charged with murder a day after the shooting, according to previous reports. An initial autopsy determined Bell’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death to be homicide.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Lovest in October that included the aggravated manslaughter charge, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault/pointing a weapon.

During a post-indictment arraignment later that month, during which Lovest entered a not guilty plea, his attorney, Alex Settle told DeLury that Lovest was playing with what he thought was an unloaded gun when he pointed it at Bell’s head and pulled the trigger.

Lovest is housed in the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments