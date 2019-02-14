A Pleasantville man wanted for shooting a man earlier this month at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, Atlantic City police said.
Emery Chapman, 39, was apprehended by members of the FBI Task Force. He was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest, police said.
Chapman, known by the nickname "Strawberry," was wanted in a shooting Feb. 3 of a 25-year-old Pleasantville man at the Hard Rock.
He is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
