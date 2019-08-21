AC police stock

March 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police asked for the public’s help Monday to find a Pleasantville man wanted in a June shooting that left a man wounded.

At 11:39 p.m. June 7, officers responded to the first block of Hartford Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a news release from city police. There, they found a 25-year-old victim, who has not been identified.

The victim, of Atlantic City, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment.

Jiquan Cooper, 22, who has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy, has not been arrested.

Another suspect allegedly involved in the shooting, Kevin Alicea, was arrested June 27 by Officer Troy Grams.

Alicea, a 28-year-old from Atlantic City, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy and was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about Cooper’s whereabouts or the shooting are urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788, or anonymously text to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

